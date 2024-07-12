Daisy Edgar-Jones has seen those Paul Mescal, and Phoebe Bridgers memes from the Met Gala.

During an interview with WhoWhatWear for Twisters, Edgar-Jones was asked about the Met Gala memes. She happily clarified what went down that night and how innocent it all really was. She also described it as an “out of body” experience.

In the Met Gala meme in question, Daisy Edgar-Jones posed while Paul Mescal, who watched on amused, stood behind her, and Phoebe Bridgers stared at him. The photo sparked speculation, but it ultimately was a tame experience, as Edgar-Jones clarified.

“It’s wild considering the innocence behind it,” she clarified. “I was having an out-of-body experience with the Met Gala, so Paul had said, ‘Come meet me. We can do it together.’ We were such good friends, and it was such a cool thing to be able to go together.

“But he was quite late, so I stood at the entrance of the Met Gala. And when you go, there’s this pen, and then you go and do the [red] carpet. I looked like I was working there,” she continued.

After her interview with Vogue, Edgar-Jones finally met with Mescal and Bridgers. They did the red carpet together and went on with their night.

The “most tragic” part of it all

“The thing I find most sad about this, though, is again, I had been in COVID for most of the time doing press on Zoom. This was one of the few times I’d actually been in person, and it was still early days, so I didn’t know how to pose on a red carpet,” Edgar-Jones further explained. “I think what’s most tragic about this is the deep leg cross that I committed to in every photo. You live and learn — you can’t win them all.

At the time, Mescal and Bridgers were together. Edgar-Jones and Mescal starred in Normal People together in 2020, which sparked their friendship.

Bridgers is an indie rock artist known for hit songs “Motion Sickness” and “Kyoto.” She has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, SZA, and Paul McCartney throughout her young career. Additionally, Bridgers got to open for Swift on the “Eras” tour on a few occasions.

Since her last album, Bridgers reunited with Julian Baker and Lucy Dacus of Boygenius to release The Record, the band’s debut album. The Record garnered several Grammy Awards and won Best Alternative Music Album. “Not Strong Enough” also won Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance at the ceremony.

Who is Daisy Edgar-Jones?

Daisy Edgar-Jones first gained widespread notoriety thanks to her role in Normal People. She had previously starred in Cold Feet and War of the Worlds.

On the big screen, she starred in Pond Life before gaining wider recognition for starring in Fresh with Sebastian Stan. She followed that up with a leading role in the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing. Coming up, she stars in Twisters with Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos.