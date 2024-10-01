Chris Hemsworth has an incredible car collection. Hemsworth is a Hollywood megastar after starring as Thor in the Thor movies and The Avengers installments. Since then, he has took on lead roles in Extraction I and II, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Men in Black: International. He is also a BAFTA Award-nominated actor.

Given Hemsworth's established popularity in Hollywood, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's a look at Chris Hemsworth's incredible $853K car collection, with photos.

With Hemsworth skyrocketing to fame thanks to his role as Thor, it isn't surprising that he's become one of the richest actors in the industry. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Hemsworth has a net worth of around $130 million.

With plenty of money at his disposal, it isn't surprising that the BAFTA Award nominee decided to invest in some cars. According to sources, Chris Hemsworth's car collection is stacked with thunderous SUVs.

10. 2016 Acura MDX

The cheapest car in Hemsworth's car collection is a 2016 Acura MDX. Although it's the cheapest car, it's certainly no slouch. Valued at $43,990, it's a practical SUV that performs well for its price. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine, it produces 290 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.4 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph.

9. 2012 Cadillac SRX Premium

Next up on this list is a $49,985 2012 Cadillac SRX Premium. This elite crossover gets its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine. It produces 308 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque. With the help of a six-speed automatic transmission, it can go as fast as 130 mph. Moreover, it can go from standstill to 60 mph in a little over seven seconds.

8. Volkswagen Amarok

While Hemsworth is a fan of SUVs, the Avengers star also owns a pickup truck in the form of the $59,998 Volkswagen Amarok. A truck that comes in handy for outdoor activities, it's a vehicle built for some of the most difficult terrain in the world. Equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine, it produces 201 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. It can reach a maximum speed of 119 mph.

7. Audi Q7

Another SUV in Hemsworth's garage is the $61,375 Audi Q7. Built in with a 3.0-liter Supercharged V6 engine, it produces 333 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. With the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Audi Q7 can hit a top speed of 130 mph. In addition to this, this SUV can go from 0 to 60 mph in just under six seconds.

6. Mercedes-Benz V250d

Although Hemsworth seems to be a fan of SUVs, he also couldn't help get a van for his family. As a result, the Thor star owns a Mercedes-Benz V250d, which should cost him around $68,800.

Getting its power from a 2.0-liter Turbocharged Inline 4 engine, the Mercedes-Benz V250d produces 187 horsepower and 324 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this van can top out at 128 mph.

5. 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

In addition to his already stacked SUV-filled car collection, Hemsworth also owns a luxurious 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid. This car purchase made the Extraction star shell out around $75,420.

With a spacious interior and a reliable engine, it's truly a SUV that Hemsworth loves to use. Equipped with a 6.0-liter V8 engine along with a hybrid system, it produces 332 horsepower and 367 lb-ft of torque.

4. 2021 Mercedes-AMG C63 S

Considered to be one of the top sedans in the market, Hemsworth also owns a 2021 Mercedes-AMG C63 S. Priced at $77,250, it's truly a solid car fit for a Hollywood megastar like Hemsworth. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, it can go as fast as 180 mph. Moreover, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in fewer than four seconds.

3. Toyota Land Cruiser

A premium SUV made by Toyota, it's easy to see why Hemsworth just couldn't resist not having one in his car collection.

Sold in the market for $87,030, the Toyota Land Cruiser offers a roomy interior combined with luxurious features that provide the driver and its passengers the utmost comfort. It derives its power from a 5.7-liter V8 engine, producing 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque.

2. Land Rover Defender Twisted

But among Hemsworth's SUVs, the priciest one has to be the Land Rover Defender Twisted at $156,109. Powered by a 2.2-liter Twin-turbocharged Inline 4 engine, it produces 165 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque. It's also an ideal vehicle for offroad purposes, allowing the real-life superhero to go through the most unforgiving terrain.

1. 2020 Audi R8 V10

The most expensive car in Chris Hemsworth's car collection is a 2020 Audi R8 V10 at $172,850. It's also the only sports car in Hemsworth's garage. Thanks to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it can reach a maximum speed of 200 mph. Furthermore in just 2.6 seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chris Hemsworth's incredible $853K car collection.