A bidding war has broken out between Amazon (Prime Video) and Netflix over a new film. That would be Crime 101 — a Don Winslow adaptation starring Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal.

Deadline is reporting that the two streamers are in the midst of a heated battle over the rights of Crime 101. They added that Amazon “appears” to have the edge in the fight. The deal could hit triple digits. Hemsworth and Pascal were both reportedly interested prior to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but no deals are in place. Bart Layton (American Animals) is attached to direct.

Crime 101 is a novella from Winslow. Deadline added that the story is a “crime story in the vein of Heat,” Michael Mann's classic film with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Chris Hemsworth and Pascal are two of Hollywood's biggest stars. However, they have never met on-screen before. Like the Russo Brothers did with The Gray Man, Crime 101 could be a chance to have them face off a la Heat. Hemsworth is coming hot off his fourth leading performance as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder and Extraction 2 for Netflix.

Pedro Pascal, on the other hand, is hot off the third season of The Mandalorian and appearances in The Book of Boba Fett. Earlier this year, he starred in HBO's acclaimed adaptation of The Last of Us. In turn, he hosted SNL. Coming up, he will star in Strange Way of Life, the latest short film from Parallel Mothers director Pedro Almodóvar with Ethan Hawke. The film premiered at Cannes earlier this year and will be released later this fall. He was also in production on Gladiator 2 before strikes halted production.