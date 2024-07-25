Apple Original Films recently won The Corsair Code in an auction, with Chris Hemsworth set to star in the film. The movie is based on Jonathan Tropper's short story, Deadline exclusively reported.

Tropper brought the story to Hemsworth and Ben Grayson, his producing partner. Hemsworth and Grayson will produce the film through their Wild State banner, while Apple Studios will be the studio. Tropper will also write the screenplay and produce through his production company Tropper Ink.

The Corsair Code is described as an intense sci-fi mystery adventure. However, at this point of the development the plot details are still under wraps.

Tropper currently has an overall TV deal with Apple TV+. He is the creator and showrunner of Your Friends and Neighbors, currently in production with Jon Hamm as the star and executive producer of the series. The writer also has two movies about to go into production this fall: the Angel Manuel Soto-helmed The Wrecking crew with Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, and the other, rewriting Matchbox for Mattel Film with Extraction director Sam Hargrave helming the movie.

Tropper is also attached to write a high-profile project with Deadpool & Wolverine's Shawn Levy directing: a Star Wars movie. The novelist-screenwriter also wrote the 2022 Levy-helmed The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, and Levy's 2014 comedy drama feature This Is Where I Leave You with Jason Bateman and Tina Fey.

He also wrote the 2017 drama Kodachrome, starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen. Tropper also served as executive producer and showrunner for season two and three of Apple TV+'s See, starring Momoa. He also co-created and executive produced Banshee.

Hemsworth was most recently seen in George Miller's Furiosa and will next be heard in the upcoming Transformers One. The actor has been building Wild State's production credentials with Grayson.

The production company is currently working on Limitless 2 with Darren Aronofsky's Protozoa and Nutopia, in production with the Bart Layton-Helmed Crime 101 with Working Title. The feature will star Hemsworth, Barry Keoghan and Mark Ruffalo. Wild State is also developing the third Extraction film with the Russo brothers' AGBO.

Apple has four projects on the slate. The Doug Liman-helmed The Instigators, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck will premiere next month on Apple TV+. Wolfs, directed by Jon Watts and starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt will premiere Sept. 20. The World War II film Blitz, written and directed by Steve McQueen starring Saoirse Ronan will debut Nov. 1. The last one is the Formula One drama F1 starring Pitt, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.