The latest report is a mixed bag for WWE star Seth Rollins' injury, and it gives an idea of when the “Visionary” could be back in the ring.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said everyone he has talked to within WWE is “insisting” that the injury is real. However, he notes that Rollins reportedly already had a knee issue, and the Saturday Night's Main Event angle was a “cover” for the real problem.

“Somebody listened to the show, and they sent me a message,” Alvarez said. “They said that Seth has a knee injury, and that the ‘injury' on Saturday Night's Main Event was, in fact, not when he got hurt, but it was a cover.”

That means Rollins “worked” the injury, and it was a “cover” to a “minor” injury he suffered at some point. Luckily, it may not be as serious as it first seemed.

When will Seth Rollins return to WWE from his injury?

So, what does this mean? Alvarez theorized WWE may try to surprise fans with this injury angle. They will say Rollins is out for an extended period of time, but that sets up his return to be a surprise.

Alvarez thinks Rollins will eventually come back well sooner than expected. This will set up his Money in the Bank cash-in to be a surprise.

That would set Rollins up for a second “Heist of the Century.” It is unclear when he will return, but don't expect it to be next year. Rollins could come back as early as SummerSlam, when his longtime rival CM Punk faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins is currently the top heel on Monday Night RAW. If he is out for an extended period, WWE will sorely miss his presence. He is the leader of a new faction with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in it. Paul Heyman serves as the group's “Oracle.”

The relationship between Rollins and Heyman began at WrestleMania 41. Heyman betrayed two of his oldest friends, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 41. Rollins would go on to win the match, thanks to the help of Heyman.