A new teaser for Brad Pitt's fast-paced F1 movie for Apple has just been released.

The preview features a montage of racing and plotting, all set to Queen's We Will Rock You. You can tell that intense speed on the raceway will be a highlight throughout this new Joseph Kosinski-directed movie. After all, it was filmed during actual races — and the authenticity shows.

About Brad Pitt's F1

The movie stars Pitt as a former driver, Sonny Hayes, returning to Formula 1 with Damson Idris, playing rookie Joshua Pearce as a teammate. They work for a fictional team called APXGP. It also stars Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

“Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston, and now McLaren all have a speed on the straights,” Pitt says in the clip. “Our shot is battling it in the turns. We need to build our car for combat.”

A woman asks him, “How am I supposed to make that safe?” He answers back, “Who said anything about safe?”

From there, the racetrack is shown. Spectators have filled the stadium, and racing scenes feature wrecks, tire changes, and everything else you'd expect from an F1 event.

The movie was produced in collaboration with ten Formula 1 teams, and shots were filmed during actual F1 races. It included scenes from events like last year's British Grand Prix, the Rolex 24, Daytona, and others.

Variety reported that the new F1 trailer was released at the ideal time—right before the British Grand Prix. PEOPLE states that Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon were seen at the event in England, holding hands and seemingly happy.

Along with director Kosinski, the film is produced by Pitt, Formula 1's Lewis Hamilton, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman. It was made in collaboration with Formula 1, and Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay.

Pitt spoke about the movie last year during a July 2023 appearance at the Britsh Grand Prix, PEOPLE reported. “I've got to say it's just great to be here, ” he told Sky Sports presenter Martin Brundle. “We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh, time of my life.”

“Listen, it's just all been great, I mean the vibe's amazing, just to get to be a part of it in this way and get to tell our story, everyone has been really cool with us,” he continued. “All the teams have opened the doors for us.”

About the movie, the star said, “It's going to be really good. I'm gonna be here until they kick me out because I'm loving it. I think it's every guy's dream.”

Not to put the brakes on things, but we have a while to wait for all the racing action. Brad Pitt's F1 will hit theatres in North America on June 27, 2025.