After three months, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has made his return, and he has unfinished business with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman‘s faction, which includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Following the main event of the July 14, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Breakker and Reed attacked Jey Uso and CM Punk, who both competed in the main event gauntlet match.

Before Reed could hit a double Tsunami on Uso and Punk, Reigns' music hit. Heyman appeared shocked, and he could not believe his former “Tribal Chief” was back.

Reigns then took out Breakker and Reed with Superman Punches and Spears. He also helped his cousin, Uso, to his feet, and the babyfaces stood tall to end the show. The crowd chanted Reigns' name as the episode concluded.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, after the show, promising more “receipts” for his foes. “More receipts to come!” Reigns began. “Good to be back.”

What's next for Roman Reigns after his WWE return?

He now appears on a collision course with Breakker or Reed heading into SummerSlam. Originally, it appeared Reigns could have been set to have a showdown with Rollins, his former Shield stablemate and longtime rival.

However, Rollins' injury at Saturday Night's Main Event may have changed plans. Punk is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Now, Reigns will likely face one of Rollins' henchmen at SummerSlam. He will eventually get his shot at the “Visionary,” but it will take a while.

It has not been a banner year for Reigns so far. He once again lost at WrestleMania for the second year in a row after previously winning five-straight matches at the annual event. This year, he lost in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 41. Reigns, Punk, and Rollins competed in a triple threat match, which Rollins won.

Last year, Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship after 1,316 days to Cody Rhodes. He previously had successful title defenses at the last three WrestleManias.

Since coming back from his post-WrestleMania 40 hiatus, Reigns has become a babyface for the first time in years. He came back as the “Original Tribal Chief,” feuding with the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa.

During the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, Reigns beat Sikoa to win back the coveted Ula Fala. That made him the official (and only) “Tribal Chief.”