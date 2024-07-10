The upcoming Star Wars movie directed by Shawn Levy (Deadpool 3) will be written by a familiar face.

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider is reporting that Jonathan Tropper is going to write Levy's movie. The two previously collaborated on This Is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project. The former was an adaptation of Tropper's novel of the same name. Tropper co-wrote the latter script with T. S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

Best known for co-creating Banshee, Tropper has also created Cinemax's series Warrior, which ran from 2019-23. He has also written episodes of Vinyl and See.

Before his Star Wars movie, Tropper wrote four movies. He broke into the business when he wrote the script for Levy's adaptation of the aforementioned This Is Where I Leave You in 2014. He subsequently wrote Kodachrome, Irreplaceable You, and The Adam Project.

What is Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie?

Not much is known about Levy's Star Wars movie. It was reported in November 2022 that Levy was in talks to direct a Star Wars movie.

More details should come soon. In Deadline's report, they said that Levy would shift his focus to the galaxy far, far away after completing Deadpool 3. His MCU movie is due to release in late July 2024, opening up his schedule.

He will still be busy. Levy will reportedly direct several episodes of Stranger Things Season 5. He produces the series through his 21 Laps Entertainment banner.

Who is Shawn Levy?

Before directing his Star Wars movie, Shawn Levy gained notoriety for directing comedies such as Just Married, Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, and the Night at the Museum franchise. He also directed Date Night, Real Steel, and The Internship.

Now, he is best known for serving as a primary producer of Stranger Things. He has directed several episodes of the series during its four-season run on Netflix. The hit series, which launched the careers of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and more, will end after the fifth season.

Last year, Levy returned to the small screen and directed All the Light We Cannot See. The Netflix series was an adaptation of Anthony Doerr's novel of the same name.

Coming up, he directed Deadpool and Wolverine, which is finally coming out. The movie teams up Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles. Levy previously directed both actors in different movies.

His first collaboration with Jackman was in Real Steel. Jackman would have a small cameo appearance in Free Guy. Levy and Reynolds began their collaborative relationship with Free Guy. Reynolds would also star in The Adam Project in the following year.

In Deadpool 3, the title character is taken out of his quiet life and recruited for a mission by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). The mission has high stakes and will impact the MCU timeline as a whole.

Emma Corrin will also star in the movie as antagonist Cassandra Nova. Matthew Macfadyen will star as Paradox, a TVA agent.

The rest of the cast features familiar faces in the superhero genre, such as Jennifer Garner, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, and Karan Soni.