Maybe Chris Paul should hire his son to be his agent. For the second time in less than a week, it was Chris Paul's son who informed the NBA star that he had been traded, this time to the Golden State Warriors.

On Sunday, Chris Paul was on a plane when his 14-year-old son texted him that he had been traded to the Washington Wizards. On Thursday, Chris Paul Jr. told his father that he was traded to the Warriors.

“I was at my gym here in Winston playing pickup,” Paul told Lindsay Czarniak. “After the game… little Chris came up to me & told me… Whatever's gonna give me an opportunity to win I'm all for it.”

Regardless of how he found out about the Warriors' trade, Paul said that he's excited to play for Golden State.

When the Wizards acquired Paul from the Phoenix Suns in the Bradley Beal trade, it seemed unlikely that the point guard would stay with Washington for long. The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers were considered to be two of the most realistic landing spots for Paul. Instead, one of their rivals in the West acquired the veteran.

The Warriors traded Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, a protected 20230 first-round draft pick and a 2027 second-pick for Paul. A future Hall of Famer, Paul is only one year removed from making his 12th All-Star Game. In Golden State, he's expected to take on a different role as Stephen Curry's backup.

Paul will try to win a championship with the franchise that stopped him from getting to the NBA Finals on multiple occasions in recent years.