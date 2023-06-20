Chris Paul's next team remains in limbo, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers among the franchises reportedly interested in him. If you ask JJ Redick where CP3 should go, however, he believes there's only one clear-cut choice: the Purple and Gold.

Speaking on his The Old Man & The Three podcast, Redick explained why he believes that Paul should go to the Lakers if his desire is to win the championship next season. According to the former NBA guard, Darvin Ham's squad is in a better position to compete with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, as well as a supporting cast headlined by Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

Redick also pointed out that Paul's basketball IQ should help the Lakers elevate their play and improve their chances of competing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

“For me, the Lakers feel like a better fit. … I just feel like with his [Paul's] level of intelligence, LeBron [and] his ability to play pick-and-roll with Anthony Davis. … If I'm Chris and I'm like ‘Where gives me the best chance to potentially compete for a championship?' To me it feels like, next year in particular, it will be more the Lakers than the Clippers.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"With Chris Paul's level of intelligence, LeBron [James], and his ability to play pick-and-roll with Anthony Davis… If I'm Chris and I'm like 'Where can I [win] a championship?'… To me it feels more like the Lakers." — JJ Redick (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/0EIfLADZDL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2023

The problem for the Lakers, however, is that it might be difficult for them to trade for Paul considering his massive salary. That is why it has been reported recently that the only way LA would add CP3 is if he's waived and he signs the veteran's minimum with the team.

Aside from that, veteran NBA insider Brian Windhorst also recently claimed that the Clippers have the edge over the Lakers in signing the Point God, noting that the Purple and Gold “have some work to do to convince Chris Paul that is the best for him.”

It's hard to determine what will happen to Paul as of the moment, but he might want to give JJ Redick's latest podcast episode a listen to get some outside perspective as he evaluates his options.