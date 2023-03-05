It was a year ago that comedian Chris Rock found himself on the receiving end of a hard slap from actor Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars presentation. The comedian had kept relatively silent on the incident until Saturday night, when Rock let loose with his feelings during his Netflix comedy special.

Nearly a year after Will Smith slapped him onstage at the Oscars, Chris Rock joked about the explosive moment on a live Netflix show Saturday night, using the last few minutes to mock Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. https://t.co/ChhtIZEMc4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 5, 2023

Rock addressed Smith’s attack during the final part of his stand up routine, and he said Smith was a “b***h” for getting up from his table and delivering his right-hand smack to Rock’s face.

Rock explained that while they may look similar in size on the television screen, Smith has a huge size advantage. “The guy makes his living taking his shirt off on screen,” Rock said. “He played Muhammad Ali. I don’t take my shirt off on screen. Even if I am having heart surgery on screen, I am wearing a sweater.”

When Rock has faced questions on whether the slap hurt, he says it still hurts. “Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.”

Chris Rock put the blame on Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith for the incident. He said the actor’s wife had “entanglements,” and then discussed them on her Red Table Talk. That embarrassment is what motivated Smith to get up and take his swing at the comedian.

“Everybody called [Will] a b***h. And who’s he hit? Me! That’s some bitch ass sh–!”

Finally, Rock concluded his special with this thought. “They say, ‘words hurt.’ You gotta watch what you say because ‘words hurt.’ Anybody who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face.”