Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Chris Rock is a popular comedian, write and actor who has starred in various films including The Longest Yard, Top Five, Madagascar, Grown Ups and many others. He is a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, American Comedy Awards winner and three-time Grammy Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Chris Rock’s net worth in 2023.

Chris Rock’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $60 million

Chris Rock’s net worth in 2023 is $60 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Chris Rock was born on February 7th, 1965 in Andrews, South Carolina. He studied at James Madison High School. However, Rock eventually dropped out after suffering from serious bullying. Later on, the well-known comedian eventually earned his GED.

In 1985, Rock started his acting career by making his cinematic debut. He appeared in Krush Groove on an uncredited appearance before getting cast in Beverly Hills Cop II. His other early films include New Jack City, Boomerang, Lethal Weapon 4, CB4, Panther, The Immortals and Beverly Hills Ninja, among others.

Apart from becoming a fixture on the big screen, Rock also earned various roles in TV projects. Rock has appeared in notable TV programming including “Miami Vice,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Martin,” “King of the Hill,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “Saturday Night Live,” where he started his career as a writer and comedian.

“Saturday Night Live” is where Rock also met fellow comedy star Adam Sandler. The duo would go on to star in several notable films including Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, The Longest Yard, The Week Of, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, Sandy Wexler and many others. In fact, because of Grown Ups’ success, Sandler gave his co-stars brand-new Maseratis, worth $200,000. The Grown Ups film grossed a total of around $518 million worldwide.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Apart from starring with Adam Sandler in several films, Chris Rock also found success in I Think I Love My Wife, Death at a Funeral, Head of State and the three installments of Madagascar. For voicing Marty in Madagascar 3, Rock earned a whopping $5 million, according to reports. The Madagascar film series has grossed a total of over $1.9 billion worldwide. For Madagascar 3 alone, the animated film would gross $743 million around the world.

Aside from being an actor, Rock has also made waves as a writer. He served as a writer for notable projects such as “Uptown Comedy Express,” “In Living Color,” “The Chris Rock Show,” “Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger,” “Chris Rock: Bring the Pain,” “Politically Incorrect” and many more. As a writer, Rock has won four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Special, Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program and Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music, or Comedy Special.

Besides being a successful actor and writer, Rock has also thrived as a comedian. Rock received three Grammy Awards for his performance in “Never Scared,” which earned Best Comedy Album. Rock also received two Grammy Award wins for Best Spoken Comedy Album for “Bigger and Blacker” and “Roll With the New.” “Bigger and Blacker” also earned Rock a victory at the American Comedy Awards.

Given his career as a decorated comedian, Rock inked a lucrative deal with Netflix that paid him $40 million. In 2018, Rock released his first comedy special called “Chris Rock: Tambourine,” which earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album. Five years later, Rock released his second comedy special with Netflix named “Selective Outrage.” Due in large part to his relationship with Netflix, Rock is considered one of the highest-paid comedians in the world today.

With Rock carving out an iconic career in the entertainment industry, it’s no a surprise that he was twice tapped to host the Academy Awards twice, once in 2005 and the other in 2016. Unfortunately, Rock made the headlines in the Academy Awards for the wrong reasons in 2022 after being infamously slapped by Hollywood star Will Smith onstage.

While Rock has earned lucrative paychecks as a Hollywood celebrity, he also used his earnings to invest in businesses. One of his most notable investments was in Lowell Herb Co., which specializes in Cannabis-based products in California.

However, Rock’s net worth took a hit in 2016 after filing for divorce against Malaak Compton. In the divorce settlement, the four time Primetime Emmy Award winner had to surrender $40 million worth of assets after confessing to infidelity and a porn addiction.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Chris Rock’s net worth in 2023?