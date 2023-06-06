Chris Weidman will be returning to the octagon to take on Brad Tavares at UFC 292 on August 19th. This will be the first time Chris Weidman has competed since April 2021 when he brutally broke his leg after Uriah Hall checked a leg just 17 seconds into the first round.

I’m back! 🦵💥 Stoked to be in the octagon once again at The @TDGarden for @UFC 292 on Saturday, August 19th. Let’s gooo! 👊🇺🇸#UFC292 pic.twitter.com/6kepYujDRW — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 6, 2023

Weidman has been plagued with injuries throughout his time in the UFC and many thought his career would be over after sustaining such a brutal injury at 36 but here he is back at it at age 38. He certainly isn't taking an easy fight by any stretch when he gets in there against the super tough and heavy-handed Brad Tavares.

When this fight was announced it sent Twitter into a frenzy because many believed this was bad matchmaking and just wasn't the right fight for Weidman to take or that he should be fighting at all anymore.

Wish they’d give Weidman someone a bit easier but atleast it’s not an up and coming killer — The Combat Guy (@thecombatguy) June 5, 2023

Idk how many signs from the MMA GODS this man will need in order to retire smh — STOVE_MMA (@stove241) June 5, 2023

Dude will be 39 in that fight, coming from a really bad injury and more than 2 years of inactivity. I'm betting on his opponent. — Max Maxwell (@maxmaxwellcr7) June 6, 2023

The fans were really concerned with this matchmaking but are certainly hoping for the best against one of the most beloved fighters in the sport. Chris Weidman will always be a big fan favorite and surely will have a ton of fans cheering him on in Boston, Massachusetts on August 19th.

Who knows we may see a vintage Chris Weidman performance out of him. He says he has been healed up and ready to go for a while now and that he has been itching to get back in there and fight. Whether he wins or loses this should be a very exciting fight between two mainstays in the UFC's middleweight division.

UFC 292 is shaping up to be an absolutely stacked fight card from top to bottom. We have the bantamweight championship up for grabs as Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his title once more against Sean O'Malley, the UFC is filling out the rest of the card nicely and it will be a great PPV to end the summer.