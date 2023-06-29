The Legend and Teigen household just got a little bigger! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced that they welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate. Son Wren Alexander was born via surrogate earlier this month, Teigen revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday (June 28). The post Teigen shared expressed how she bonded with the surrogate, Alexandra.

“We … met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her,” Chrissy Teigen wrote in her post. “All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.”

“Thank you for choosing me,” Alexandra commented on the TV personality's post revealing the baby boy’s birth. “For making this whole experience so wonderful. For loving me and my family whole heartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side.”

The couple honored Alexandra in their son's name.

“And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

Teigen and Legend welcomed their daughter Esti Maxine Stephens in January of this year. The couple are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 7. The model and EGOT winner's children follows the lost of their son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant in September 2021.

Take a look at Teigen's heartfelt post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuCsL8bJ0pd/?