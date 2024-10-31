Christian McCaffrey may be sidelined from the San Francisco 49ers’ starting lineup, but his Halloween celebration with wife Olivia Culpo stirred up fans—especially those holding out hope for their fantasy football rosters, NYPost reports. Fantasy managers who chose McCaffrey high in their drafts, banking on his standout stats from last season, didn’t anticipate he’d be out so long with an Achilles injury. After a video surfaced of McCaffrey and Culpo dressed as Dorothy and the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, some frustrated fans vented in the comments, criticizing McCaffrey for being “more active for Halloween” than on the field this season.

McCaffrey’s recent Halloween outing was posted by Culpo, who shared the couple’s themed costumes on TikTok. Some fantasy football players, desperate for a lineup shake-up, were quick to voice their frustrations. Comments ranged from “Tell him I need him back on the field NOW!” to others lamenting the impact of his absence on their fantasy standings. The playful video, meant to bring some lighthearted Halloween fun, instead ignited a wave of commentary from fans watching their McCaffrey-led teams suffer as he recuperates off the field.

McCaffrey’s Return on the Horizon Amid Criticism

While fantasy players continue to hope for McCaffrey’s comeback, 49ers fans have more concrete reasons to be optimistic. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Good Morning Football, McCaffrey is expected to return for San Francisco’s bonus practice session over the bye week. Rapoport shared that McCaffrey, who’s been ramping up in his rehab, will likely rejoin the team’s practices by November 10 if his recovery stays on track.

McCaffrey, who finished last season with 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, adds an irreplaceable dynamic to the 49ers’ offense. With the team sitting at 4-4 and facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, his comeback would bring a much-needed lift, as he aims to return to peak form for the latter half of the season.

Despite some fantasy managers’ belief that an injury should mean rest without any outside activities, McCaffrey and Culpo’s Halloween outing doesn’t signal any regression in his recovery. This rare public appearance during his off-field time highlighted a common tension for fantasy managers, who often overlook that players lead lives beyond the stats. For McCaffrey, this Halloween simply brought a moment to step away from the pressure and celebrate with family—and his fans, no matter their fantasy standings, could do the same.