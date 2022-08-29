Christian Pulisic’s honest feelings on Chelsea transfer decision

Christian Pulisic has been angling for a move away from Chelsea in order to secure more playing time. Unfortunately, it seems he won’t be getting that move. Despite various rumors linking the American with a possible loan during the summer transfer window, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has reportedly opted against granting Pulisic his wish. As a result, the American will remain at Chelsea for the time being, according to Paul Tenorio of The Athletic, who indicates Pulisic is less than thrilled about the club’s decision.

Tenorio reports that Chelsea’s willingness to send Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen is not sitting well with Pulisic, given that his own request to go out on loan was ultimately denied.

Pulisic had made his desire to go out on loan clear and had even made efforts to help facilitate the move, going as far as to offer to extend his contract with the club to make their loan negotiations easier. Despite his best efforts, Boehly had the final say, and Pulisic is set to rot in West London, unless he can force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

Pulisic has not started a single game for Chelsea in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The club has won just one of its first four games, though they’ve yet to lose this season, either. Pulisic has played a grand total of just 76 minutes this season, but it seems Chelsea has some sort of plan for him, given their unwillingness to find a move for the 23-year-old.

For now, Christian Pulisic will have to bide his time on the bench and make the most of whatever minimal opportunities he’s given, whether or not that’s something he’s pleased about.