Christopher Nolan likes making movies, and he's very good at it. His latest film, Oppenheimer, may be his most ambitious to date and the director has revealed why he opted against CGI for a sequence with a nuclear explosion in it.

Speaking with Empire for a lengthy feature with Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, Nolan revealed his reason for not wanting to use CGI for the Trinity test sequence. While he acknowledges that he has done “a lot of explosions” in his films, Oppenheimer is a different animal.

“But there is something very unique and particular about being out in a desert in the middle of the night with a big cast, and really just doing some enormous explosions and capturing that. You couldn't help but come back to this moment when they were doing this on the ultimate scale, that in the back of their minds, they knew there was this real possibility that they would set fire to the atmosphere. It was pretty amazing to engage in that kind of tension,” said Nolan.

This quote should come as no surprise, as Matt Damon recently spoke about the lengths that Noland went to on the set of Oppenheimer to ensure historical accuracy. The movie's IMAX film prints are also 11 miles long and weigh 600 pounds.

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's biographical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy). It follows the physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. The rest of the cast includes a variety of stars including the aforementioned Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, and many more.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.