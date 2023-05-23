Christopher Nolan is a prolific filmmaker — but we all knew that. Thanks to Matt Damon, we have a peek behind the curtain of Oppenheimer and how Nolan ensured historical accuracy in his new film.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Damon revealed some of the lengths that Nolan went to recreate the historical era he’s portraying. “He’s so exacting. There’s been so much work before you get there, and you can feel it when you walk on [the set]. The level of detail is really exquisite,” Damon said.

According to Damon, Nolan reproduced bomb tests without using CGI, cast actual scientists as extras, filmed inside historical Manhattan Project buildings — including the home of Oppenheimer himself, and recreated Los Alamos.

The level of detail reminded Damon of working with the likes of Steven Spielberg. “It reminded me of shooting [Saving] Private Ryan in the sense that [Steven] Spielberg would rebuild these areas and we had carte blanche—we could go anywhere we wanted to go. So, Chris had the flexibility to shoot as he wanted and needed to all around the town. It was fully immersive,” he said.

This is all music to the ears of Christopher Nolan fans. Oppenheimer looks like one of his most ambitious projects yet, as it tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and the Manhattan Project. Damon stars along with Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Kenneth Branagh, and a wide variety of other A-list talent.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.