Oppenheimer filmmaker Christopher Nolan refused to take the (click)bait when asked about his thoughts on Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Christopher Nolan just gave an in-depth interview to Variety with many fascinating insights into his filmmaking process and what the massive box office success of Oppenheimer means for the movie industry. The article is also noteworthy for what Nolan chose not to say, specifically regarding his feelings for the latest installment in the Batman franchise — Matt Reeves' The Batman.

It's unsurprising that Nolan would be asked about the film, since one of his first blockbuster releases was The Dark Knight, and Nolan went on to make an entire Dark Knight trilogy for Warner Bros. However, Nolan shrewdly ducked the question of his thoughts on The Batman for a reason as well-plotted out as many of Nolan's intricate film plots.

Nolan told the Variety interviewer that he didn't want to answer a question about Matt Reeves' The Batman because “If I start talking about comic book movies, that would be the only thing anybody pays any attention to in the article.”

Fair enough, Christopher, although now I'm guilty of talking about the fact that you didn't want to talk about The Batman. I guess it's a bit of a no-win situation for the five-time-Oscar-nominated director, but we'll help his cause by focusing on other interesting, tangential takeaways from the interview.

Such as Nolan's answer in response to whether he'd ever make a franchise film (like his Batman saga) again, or whether he'd stick to original ideas from now on. “Ideas come from everywhere,” Nolan responded.

“I’ve done a remake, I’ve made adaptations from comic books and novels, and I’ve written original screenplays. I’m open to anything. But as a writer and director, whatever I do, I have to feel like I own it completely. I have to make it original to me: The initial seed of an idea may come from elsewhere, but it has to go through my fingers on a keyboard and come out through my eyes alone,” the filmmaker professed.

All in all, the interview is a must-read for Christopher Nolan fans, just don't expect him to weigh in with his review of The Batman.