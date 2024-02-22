With 34 of my closest friends...

Christopher Nolan got his wish with his co-ownership with Steven Spielberg and 33 other filmmakers of the Westwood's iconic Village Theater, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Jason Reitman put together a coalition of 35 filmmakers to buy the theater. According to a release, the group aims “to preserve the architectural gem and create a cultural landmark dedicated to the beloved experience of moviegoing.” The 93-year-old theater is located at 945 Broxton Ave., and is “known for its soaring tower, neon marquee and one of the largest screens in Los Angeles.”

The coalition of 35 and the Village Theater

The 35 filmmakers now theater owners are: J.J. Abrams, Judd Apatow, Damien Chazelle, Chris Columbus, Ryan Coogler, Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuarón, Jonathan Dayton, Guillermo del Toro, Valerie Faris, Hannah Fidell, Alejandro González Iñárritu, James Gunn, Sian Heder, Rian Johnson, Gil Kenan, Karyn Kusama, Justin Lin, Phil Lord, David Lowery, Christopher McQuarrie, Chris Miller, Nolan, Alexander Payne, Todd Phillips, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reitman, Jay Roach, Seth Rogen, Emma Seligman, Brad Silberling, Steven Spielberg, Emma Thomas, Denis Villeneuve, Lulu Wang and Chloé Zhao.

Reitman said in a statement, “I've been coming to Westwood for as long as I can remember. Many of my movies, including Juno, Up in the Air and Ghostbusters Afterlife all premiered at the corner of Broxton and Weyburn.”

“When the Village Theater went on the market, I had visions of how quickly the National Theater became a block of condos. I immediately made an offer and hoped my fellow directors would join me on this adventure. We take this stewardship very seriously and hope to offer a true community for anyone who loves the movies,” the statement continued.

It's not a new thing for filmmakers to own and preserve Los Angeles theaters. Quentin Tarantino, for one, currently owns The Vista and the New Beverly.

Filmmakers put their money where there mouths are

The Village Theater will also display the coalition of directors' artifacts from their collections, which will include props, wardrobe and film prints. Columbus, for one, will showcase his extensive 16mm film print collection.

The group's press release stated, “The theater will remain open while plans for a restaurant, bar and gallery are finalized. The Westside Purple Line extension will arrive in Westwood in 2027. The Olympic Village for the LA28 Olympic Games will also be located in Westwood. In 2031, the Village Theater will celebrate a hundred years in operation.”

Nolan, who has publicly called for movies to be seen in actual theaters, said in a statement, “Cinema has always been the place where filmmakers and moviegoers meet, and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with so many of my favorite directors on a space that will show what the future of film exhibition can be.”

Del Toro said that the group's vision is “a way to ensure perfect screening conditions but also a place where filmmakers and cinephiles and future filmmakers can gather to celebrate and discuss the art and the craft collectively.”

Much like Nolan, Villeneuve has “been advocating for the in-theater experience for years.” The director said he's grateful to Reitman “for this fantastic opportunity, allowing me to put money where my mouth is.”

One of the new owners to have had their work premiere at the theater, Gunn, said, “From seeing Terminator opening day in 1984 to having my own film The Suicide Squad premiere there in 2021, the Village has been a part of my personal film journey. I'm ecstatic and, honestly, a bit overwhelmed to be a part of this group of directors committed to making it a vibrant place to experience cinema.”

Spielberg stated, “I have so many vivid memories of seeing films at the Village Theater and I am excited to be part of this group that is intent on restoring Westwood to its glory years as a film-going cultural institution.”

CODA writer and director Heder said, “It's thrilling to be a part of this venture with so many of my filmmaking heroes. And to create a place that is celebrating both movies and community. This group of artists might be the most badass cinematic gang ever assembled.