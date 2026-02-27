Over a decade ago, Christopher Nolan directed arguably one of his greatest films of all-time, Interstellar. Put together with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, Interstellar is described as a visual treat.

While Matthew McConaughey played the film's lead role as Joseph “Coop” Cooper, Timothée Chalamet took on the role of his 15-year-old son, Tom Cooper. Recently, during an appearance on CNN & Variety Town Hall Event, Chalamet revealed a shocking and nasty gift McConaughey left for him at the Interstellar set on the final day of filming.

“I was sad to be leaving you know, and I went in my trailer, I went to the bathroom, and there was a huge turd in my toilet. I felt so disrespected. Like, ‘I know I’m not the star of this movie, but who’s coming in here?’” Chalamet said. “I went up to [Christopher] Nolan, and he pointed to Matthew [McConaughey], and Matthew had this devilish grin on his face. I said, ‘Why’d you do that?’ [He] said, ‘In Texas, it’s a coming of age, baby.’” McConaughey reflected on the incident and claimed, “souvenir,” while laughing loudly.

Article Continues Below

Interstellar was released on Nov. 5, 2014, and grossed $681 million worldwide during its initial theatrical run. Extremely successful, it was also nominated for five awards at the 87th Academy Awards and won the Best Visual Effects.

Chalamet recently starred in Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme as the titular character, which also received nine nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The film also earned Chalamet a Golden Globe Award and Critics' Choice Award for his performance.