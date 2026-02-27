Last year in Dec. 2025, John Cena retired from in-ring action when he tapped out and lost to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, just months after his retirement, former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has opened up on her desire to set foot in his shoes.

In a recent interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Green revealed her goals of becoming the “John Cena of professional wrestling for the women’s division.” Green, 34, opened up and shared a detailed answer.

“What I can focus on (are) my goals outside of professional wrestling. I want to improve my acting skills, my public speaking skills and my hosting skills to make sure that I’m constantly building a resume that is undeniable,” she said.

“I would love to be the next John Cena of professional wrestling for the women’s division. I would love to be in movies and TV and elevating the next generation of WWE talent, but that’s a big goal. So, you know, I’m going to continue to work on that and put it out into the universe, and I’ll manifest, and whatever happens, happens.”

A former dual champion, Green earlier this year lost both of her WWE Women's US titles as well as the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Title with Ethan Page. Out of action, Green is currently recovering from an ankle injury she sustained during her Elimination Chamber Qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Sidelined from in-ring action, there are currently no confirmed updates on her potential comeback.