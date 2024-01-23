Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy had a heartwarming celebration for his first-ever Oscar nomination.

Cillian Murphy was nominated for his first Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer. The way he found out and subsequently celebrated is equally heartwarming and hilarious.

A cup of tea and a slice of cake

Talking to Variety, Murphy revealed he was at his childhood home in Ireland when he learned about his Oscar nomination. He was standing in the kitchen when the nominations were announced.

“Thankfully, I live in a time zone that I don’t have to get up at 5 a.m.,” he said to Variety. “It was already organized for me. We’ve had a few days off and I’ve been at home, which has been very, very pleasant. I’m actually in my parents’ house in Cork city. I was with my parents and my wife today. So that was really nice.

“We had a cup of tea and a slice of cake. It was quite nice,” Murphy added. “My mom made a sponge cake. It was very tasty.”

Talking about the reactions to Oppenheimer, Murphy seemed overwhelmed.

“Words don’t really do it justice,” he confessed. “I think the superlatives fail you at this point. I’m so truly honored and kind of overwhelmed. But most of all, proud of the movie, and proud that it has achieved so much. It exceeded all of our expectations, any of any of us who are involved in making this movie.

“I get people coming up to me on the street all the time and they say, ‘I’ve watched the movie five times.' And then these are older people, and they’re younger people and they’re boys and girls. It’s crazy. And then to be recognized by the Academy like we have been, it’s just kind of mind-blowing,” he continued.

Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer's career and part in the Manhattan Project. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh. The film was also nominated for 12 other awards at the Oscars.