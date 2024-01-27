Cillian Murphy reveals Poor Things and The Holdovers are his favorite movies of 2023, ommitting both Oppenheimer and Barbie from his list.

Last year witnessed a cinematic whirlwind of trends like Barbie and Oppenheimer, or Barbenheimer. The blockbuster films breathed a new life into the theater and movie industries post-pandemic setbacks. There came the rise of Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy. But if you ask one of them their favorite movies of 2023, will they answer the movie they're in?

Despite the global craze around Barbenheimer, there are also phenomenal movies across genres that graced the big screen.

In a recent interview, Irish actor Cillian Murphy shared that Poor Things and The Holdovers were his favorite movies of 2023. his top picks Alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Murphy lauded Yorgos Lanthimos and Alexander Payne for their cinematic excellence.

Cillian Murphy was asked his favorite movies of 2023 "'Poor Things' … and 'The Holdovers'" (via @extratv) pic.twitter.com/T1mgi2INPR — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 26, 2024

Despite the buzz surrounding Margot Robbie's Barbie, Murphy notably omitted the film from his list of favorites. Sparking curiosity among fans. While he previously expressed enthusiasm for Barbie and even mentioned plans to watch it alongside Oppenheimer's premiere, its absence from his top choices raised eyebrows.

Some speculate whether Murphy's oversight was intentional or simply a slip of memory during the interview. Regardless, his earlier remarks praising Barbie and expressing eagerness to see it underscore the film's significance in the cinematic landscape.

Regardless, fans remain in awe of Cillian Murphy's movie taste. Having Poor Things and The Holdovers up in his choice just means he also appreciate other non-blockbuster movies.

Both Murphy and Margot Robbie's 2023 movies have Oscar nominations this year, with Oppenheimer taking the lead.