Cincinnati basketball head coach Wes Miller is doing all he can to restore the program to its past glory, especially with next year’s daunting move to the Big 12. That starts with amassing high-level talent that can allow the Bearcats to compete once again for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Fans will be pleased to know that Ohio native and transfer from Kentucky and Iowa, CJ Fredrick, is taking his ample offensive talents to Cincinnati for the 2023-24 season, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. He has plenty of experience playing under fast-paced systems and respectable coaches. The sharpshooter could be a crucial addition to a team that made great strides last year with a record of 23-13 and a solid showing in the NIT Tournament.

Of course, Frederick will need to stay healthy. The 23-year-old missed all of his first season with Kentucky in 2021-22 due to a hamstring injury that required surgery. He was a shell of himself last season, shooting just 35 percent from the floor. Before transferring to the Wildcats, Fredrick showed off his smooth jumper with Iowa. He exceeded 45 percent from 3-point range in both of his seasons with the Hawkeyes, serving as a key part of Fran McCaffery’s signature blistering offense.

Following up the consistently prosperous Mick Cronin era was always going to be a tall task, but the Bearcats’ move into the always deep Big 12 Conference requires Miller to work even harder. Bringing in Fredrick, who was a high school star in the state, shows he might be the best man for such a bold undertaking.

Cincinnati basketball is still trying to go dancing for the first time since Cronin left for UCLA in 2019.