With a Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 game scheduled against the rival Cleveland Browns, we’ll be making our Bengals Week 8 predictions.

The Bengals are coming off a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, where Joe Burrow and the offense were unstoppable. Burrow completed 34 of his 42 passes for 481 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown in a dominant performance by the third-year quarterback.

Cincinnati’s defense also played well, holding Atlanta to just 17 points. The points all came in the second quarter, as the Bengals’ defense tightened up at halftime to hold the Falcons scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Cincinnati will look to continue its winning streak against the Browns to get to 5-3 on the season.

With that said, let’s move on to our Bengals Week 8 predictions against the Browns.

3. Ja’Marr Chase goes over 100 yards again

Ja’Marr Chase produced a phenomenal performance against the Falcons. He hauled in eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The second-year receiver was in complete sync with Burrow, which led to their dynamic connection.

Chase is an elite deep threat and hauled in multiple deep balls from Burrow against the Atlanta secondary. He is a good route runner, and his speed makes him a nightmare for defenses to cover. The Browns have an elite corner in Denzel Ward, who could shadow Chase, but that won’t stop him from producing. Ward may also miss the game, as he has missed the last two with a concussion.

If Ward misses the contest, Chase and the Bengals will take advantage and have a dominant effort.

2. Bengals cruise to a win

The Bengals may have started the season shakily, but they are finding their rhythm. They were in the Super Bowl last season and have an elite team in the AFC. Cincinnati has a shot at making another Super Bowl run, but other contenders in the AFC could stop them, like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals are taking on a Browns team that is still without star quarterback Deshaun Watson as he serves his suspension. Cleveland has stumbled to a 2-5 record without Watson under center, with Jacoby Brissett playing at a mediocre level.

With Burrow and the offense firing on all cylinders, it should be an easy win for Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.

1. Joe Burrow dominates again

Burrow has found his groove again and is showing the league why he is a top quarterback and player. He is able to throw the ball with the best of them and has been doing it at an efficient rate. Burrow can also scramble when needed, whether it is to extend a play to deliver downfield or take off for a run.

The Browns have a solid defense led by Myles Garrett, but they don’t have the firepower to contain the Bengals’ offense. Burrow has the weapons of running back Joe Mixon along with receivers Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and tight end Hayden Hurst. With this elite unit around a star QB, it is extremely difficult for a defense to contain.

The AFC North could be a tight race, with the Baltimore Ravens and Bengals fighting for the top spot. The Bengals will look to improve to 5-3 on the season as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns.