Cincinnati Bengals: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Dolphins

With the Cincinnati Bengals finally getting into the win column, we reveal our Bengals Week 4 bold predictions. They earned a convincing win over the New York Jets on Sunday. The offense finally showed up in the first half. Prior to Sunday’s game, the Bengals had dug themselves into a deep hole in every game going all the way back to the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. That tends to point to a coaching problem as many of the plays are typically scripted to start the game. Hopefully that is not the case this week. in the Bengals Week 4

Nevertheless, the Bengals finally put that behind them and put forth a solid team effort. Now they will try to even their record at 2-2. They will face the Miami Dolphins in the Queen City on Thursday Night Football. Miami is coming off a thrilling victory against the Buffalo Bills. That vaulted them to the top of many people’s power rankings. Only the Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are still unbeaten in the NFL. So, it will be a challenge for Cincinnati.

Here are my four bold predictions for the Bengals Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins.

4. Samaje Perine leads backfield in rush yards over Joe Mixon

Bengals Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon is yet to leave his mark on the field this season. Through three games, he has rushed for 82, 57 and 24 yards respectively. Much of that has had to do with game script, with Cincinnati falling behind early the first couple of weeks. But in Week 3 against the Jets when the Bengals jumped out to a lead, Mixon struggled to find holes.

During the second half, Mixon sustained an ankle injury and saw his day cut short. Samaje Perine filled in and played the rest of the game. In Mixon’s absence, Perine looked very good. He rushed for a team high 47 yards on nine carries. Now, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said this week that he expects Mixon to be able to play.

Zac Taylor said Joe Mixon will be good to go on Thursday. On the run game, Taylor said, "The whole operation, if you look at the scope of any inefficient run we've had, you can point to a different area." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 26, 2022

But on a short week facing a stingy rush defense in the Dolphins, I would expect Mixon to struggle on the ground early. That should open up more opportunities for Perine. Mixon will however be very involved in the pass game. Joe Burrow has looked his way 20 times already this season. He caught 13 of those passes for 103 yards.

3. Tee Higgins has big game vs. Miami

Last week, Bengals All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase was once again quiet after a monster Week 1. He was held to six catches for just 29 yards. He did however get into the end zone late in the game.

I would fully expect Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard to shadow Chase most of the game. Chase is good enough to beat anyone on any particular play. But over the course of the game, I would expect him to be somewhat limited with good looks. That should open things up for Tee Higgins on the other side.

Higgins is coming off another solid game with 93 yards receiving on five catches. He’s become a more consistent deep option, but that’s because he is usually facing the lesser of a cornerback. He will get Nik Needham this week, who has really struggled in pass coverage this year. Plus, take into account Needham’s 6-foot-1, 195 pound frame trying to stop Higgins. The Clemson product is 6-foot-4, 218 pounds.

TEE HIGGINS. this is not normal. pic.twitter.com/oOXqqOkuU2 — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) September 25, 2022

I fully expect Burrow to attempt to take advantage of this mismatch. Look for Higgins to have over 100 yards receiving and at least one touchdown.

2. Joe Burrow throws for 275+ yards, 3 touchdowns

Last week, the Miami defense was on the field for almost 41 minutes. Let that sink in for a second. The Bills ran 90 plays to the Dolphins 39. This defense was already struggling in pass covering coming into that game. Now they travel on a short week and face a loaded Bengals offense having been on the field practically all game.

The Dolphins play a lot of man-to-man defense. That could be a problem for them.

Joe Burrow: "We took our shots down the field and capitalized on them. If you're getting one on one down the field, you've got to take it." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 27, 2022

Plus, Miami is in the bottom third of the NFL in both pressures and sacks this season. They struggle at what has been the Achilles heel for the Bengals. If Burrow has time to throw, which I expect he will, he should find plenty of open receivers. Look for Burrow to throw for over 275 passing yards and at least three touchdowns.

1. Bengals beat Dolphins going away

If this game were being played Sunday, the outcome very well might be different. But it is going to prove very difficult for Miami’s defense to slow down Burrow in this game.

Quietly, the Bengals defense has played well this year. Granted, they have faced the Steelers, Cowboys and Jets. But they should do enough defensively so that Tua Tagovailoa cannot match what the Bengals offense is going to do Thursday.