Joe Mixon gets key update on ankle injury from Bengals’ Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon picked up an ankle injury in the Week 3 win over the New York Jets, casting some doubt on his status for Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. It’s a short week of rest for the Bengals, who play again on Thursday, but despite the limited time to recover from injuries, head coach Zac Taylor is optimistic that Mixon will be on the field against the Dolphins. Via Ben Baby, Taylor revealed that Mixon should be good to go for Week 4 despite the ankle injury.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon will be good to go for Thursday's game against Miami. Got his ankle nicked up yesterday, Zac Taylor said. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 26, 2022

That’s a very encouraging sign for the Bengals, who will be hoping to get Mixon rolling after a disappointing showing in Week 3. While the Bengals earned their first win of the season, Mixon didn’t have the game he was hoping for. The Bengals RB carried the ball 12 times for 24 yards and caught three receptions on seven targets. He didn’t score a touchdown in the game, but he won’t be too upset considering the Bengals finally got into the win column.

Across his previous two games, Mixon had 46 carries and 139 yards, but failed to score a touchdown, leaving him without one for the season thus far. Considering the Bengals expect him to play Thursday against the Dolphins, Mixon will be hoping to score his first TD of the year and help Cincinnati earn an upset win.

Last year, Joe Mixon rushed 292 times for 1,205 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. He’s on pace to come up well short of these numbers in 2022, but he has plenty of time to turn things around, especially if he suits up for the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.