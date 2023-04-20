Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant has entered the transfer portal, according to the Athletic staff writer Justin Williams.

“#Bearcats QB Ben Bryant has entered transfer portal, @TheAthleticCFB has learned,” wrote Williams. “Source said Bryant wants to explore options, but is keeping open possibility of returning to UC to compete for starting job.

“(Head coach Scott) Satterfield does not intend to name starter ahead of preseason camp.”

Ben Bryant, a former 3-star recruit out of La Grange, Illinois, chose the Bearcats over offers from Wisconsin, Georgia, West Virginia and Ole Miss, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2018 Cincinnati class that featured one 4-star recruit in tight end Leonard Taylor and running back Charles McClelland, who rushed for just under 850 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bearcats during the 2022 season.

Ben Bryant ended the season with 2,732 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns. He threw for 314 first-half passing yards in a 45-24 win against the Indiana Hoosiers in September, the most by a Bearcats quarterback since Gunner Kiel had 302 by the half in a 33-30 loss to the then-No. 25 Houston Cougars in 2015. He added on four touchdowns in the first half.

Sophomore quarterback Evan Prater took snaps during the team’s 24-7 loss to Louisville in the Fenway Bowl in December.

“What should be remembered about this team, particularly those finishing their careers, those men have given (the younger players) a demonstration on how to be a man and how to be a champion,” then-interim head coach Kerry Coombs said after the game, via Cincinnati. “How to fight, scratch and claw. They came back and they fought.”

In December, Cincinnati chose former Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield as its head coach. He replaced head coach Luke Fickell, who took a job with the Wisconsin Badgers. Satterfield was expected to hire Virginia Tech quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Brad Glenn to be the team’s new offensive coordinator in February.