Cincinnati football head coach Scott Satterfield is expected to hire Virginia Tech quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Brad Glenn to be the team’s new offensive coordinator, according to a Tuesday article from the Athletic staff writers

Virginia Tech’s football program placed second to last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in total passing yards with 2,236 and nine passing touchdowns, according to the ACC. Junior quarterback Grant Wells passed for 2,171 yards and earned nine touchdowns to nine interceptions last season.

Brad Glenn would take the place of former Cincinnati football offensive coordinator Tom Manning, who was hired on to be the tight ends coach for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

Glenn last worked with Scott Satterfield at Appalachian State. He was hired on to be the team’s tight ends coach in 2005, when Satterfield was the team’s quarterbacks coach. The Mountaineers upset the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in 2007, a game that went down in infamy as one of college football’s most memorable upsets after Michigan kicker Jason Gingell had a potential game winning field goal blocked with just seconds remaining.

Appalachian State took down the North Carolina Tar Heels with another blocked kick in 2019.

Satterfield stuck around at Appalachian State until 2008, when Satterfield left for Toledo to take on the role of passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Glenn would take his place as quarterbacks coach for the Mountaineers, a position he would hold until he took on a multitude of roles at Western Carolina in 2012.

Satterfield was hired to take the place of head coach Luke Fickell, who took a job with the Wisconsin Badgers. Satterfield coached the Louisville Cardinals for the last four years before taking the job. He was replaced by Purdue head coach and Louisville native Jeff Brohm, who helped guide the Boilermakers to the Big Ten Championship game that season.