ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-3, 0-2 Big 12) take on the Baylor Bears (9-4, 1-1 Big 12) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Cincinnati-Baylor prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Cincinnati-Baylor College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Cincinnati-Baylor Odds

Cincinnati: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +180

Baylor: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Baylor

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati started the season 10-1, but they have lost two straight games heading into Tuesday night. The Bearcats are usually a better scoring team than the first two conference games have showed. They average 77.5 points per game, despite only scoring 67 in each of their last two matchups. They have to get back to scoring in the upper-70s if they want to get back in the win column. Cincinnati is sixth in the Big 12 in field goal percentage, and they do a great job taking care of the ball. If they can find a way to just score a little bit more, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Bearcats are a pretty good defensive team. They allowed just 70, and 72 points in their first two conference games, and they give up 60.5 points per game on the season. That number is the second-lowest in the Big 12. In fact, their 72 points allowed to Arizona is the most they have given up all season. Along with that, teams have the fourth-lowest field goal percentage in the Big 12, and the third-lowest three-point percentage against Cincinnati. Baylor is one of the better scoring teams, but Cincinnati is not easy to score on. If the Bearcats can keep playing solid defense, they are going to cover the spread.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Baylor is one of the better scoring teams. They average 84.0 points per game, which is the fourth-most in the conference. What Baylor does extremely well is push the pace, and rebound. They attempt the most shots in the Big 12, and the ninth-most shots in the nation. A lot of this is because of their fast pace, but they also grab 14.5 offensive rebounds per game. That number is first in the conference, and 14th in the nation. They give themselves plenty of second chances, and that is what they will have to do Tuesday night. If Baylor can keep up their scoring, they are going to win the game.

Baylor is the home team Tuesday night, and that works to their advantage. The Bears have nine total wins on the season, and seven have come on their home court. In fact, Baylor is 7-0 at home this season. They have beaten one Big 12 foe already at home, and that was a blowout over Utah. This is no doubt their toughest home test of the season, but the home crowd is going to make it very hard for Cincinnati. Keep in mind how tough it is to win on the road in college basketball, especially in conference games.

Final Cincinnati-Baylor Prediction & Pick

These are two teams poised to make it to the NCAA tournament come March. All four of Baylor's losses have come against ranked teams either on the road or at a neutral site this season, though. Still, I think Cincinnati's ability to defend is going to keep them in this game. I will take the Bearcats to cover the spread.

Final Cincinnati-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati +5.5 (-115)