It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Cincinnati-Texas Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cincinnati-Texas Tech.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are an intriguing team to evaluate through four weeks of the college football season. The Bearcats let a lead — and a game — slip away against Pittsburgh earlier this season. The Bearcats largely outplayed the Panthers for the first three quarters but faltered in the fourth and allowed a likely win to turn into a brutal loss. To the Bearcats' credit, however, they did not allow that stumble to Pitt to hijack their season and ruin their focus. They snapped back into from and dealt the Houston Cougars a 34-0 loss in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is in a positive frame of mind and is trying to make an upward climb under coach Scott Satterfield, who left for Cincy two years ago and bailed on the Louisville Cardinals in an attempt to restart his coaching career. Satterfield, as everyone in the college football industry knows, was viewed as a rising star after his stellar work at Appalachian State gave him the visibility and leverage to gain the Louisville job. However, after failing at Louisville and making the lateral move to Cincinnati (a move some might view as downward, though that is debatable), Satterfield has a lot to prove. He did not do especially well in Year 1 at UC, making this second season with the Bearcats hugely important not only for Satterfield himself, but for the Cincinnati program in general. Remember: Cincinnati reached the College Football Playoff in 2021 under then-coach Luke Fickell. This program attained a higher level of status. It's up to Satterfield to maintain some degree of high-level consistency and quality. A good 2024 season with a top-four finish in the Big 12 Conference would go a long way toward showing that Satterfield is capable of ensuring that Cincinnati football does not fall off the map.

This game at Texas Tech will be a stiff test of Cincinnati's capabilities and a good measurement of where the program truly stands entering the month of October.

Here are the Cincinnati-Texas Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Cincinnati-Texas Tech Odds

Cincinnati: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +122

Texas Tech: -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 59.5 (-102)

Under: 59.5 (-120)

How to Watch Cincinnati vs Texas Tech

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Cincinnati Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bearcats played a complete game in the 34-0 wipeout of Houston. Everything worked on both sides of the ball. Keep in mind, as noted above, that Cincinnati outplayed Pitt for three quarters before losing hold of that game late. Cincinnati is outplaying its opponents in the vast majority of quarters and snaps played. As long as this team avoids an implosion, it should be able to establish and maintain the level of performance which will be good enough to win. Texas Tech got hammered by Washington State and has not looked like a dominant team so far this season. Cincinnati can definitely expect to go on the road and pull out an outright victory.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech got off to a good start in its recent Big 12 home game versus Arizona State. The Red Raiders did a good job of protecting their home field. Is Cincinnati really good, or are the Houston Cougars really bad? Cincy's shutout of UH might indicate that Houston has deep problems on offense, to the extent that Cincinnati merely benefited from them. Let's not assume Cincinnati is a special team just because it pounced on a vulnerable opponent. Texas Tech is substantially better than Houston and should be able to fend off UC at home in Lubbock.

Final Cincinnati-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

The spread being 2.5 points enables us to basically pick the outright winner as the spread winner as well. We think it's going to be Texas Tech, but we don't have enough confidence in that pick to recommend it to you. We think you should stay away from this game as a bettor. That's our final word.

Final Cincinnati-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -2.5