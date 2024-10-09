ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big 12 battle as Cincinnati visits UCF. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Cincinnati-UCF prediction and pick.

Cincinnati comes into the game sitting at 3-2 on the year. They opened up with a win over Towson before facing Pitt. Cincinnati would have a 27-6 lead in the third quarter, but they would allow 22 straight points, as Pitt won 28-27. They would rebound to beat Miami (OH) and Houston before facing Texas Tech. The game would be tied at the half, but Texas Tech would build a lead, going up 41-27 in the fourth. Cincinnati would come back and make it a three-point game with 3:24 left in the game, but they would fall 44-41.

Meanwhile, UCF is also 3-2 on the year. They started with wins over New Hampshire and Sam Houston. They would then face TCU. UCF scored with 36 seconds left in the game, winning 35-34. Since then, they have lost back-to-back games. First, they fell to Colorado 48-21 before falling to Florida last time out. They would struggle early, going down 24-3 at the half, but would attempt to come back. Still, it was too little as UCF lost 24-13.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Cincinnati-UCF Odds

Cincinnati: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +118

UCF: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 58.5 (-112)

Under: 58.5 (-108)

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. UCF

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Cincinnati Could Cover The Spread/Win

Brendan Sorsby leads the way for Cincinnati at quarterback. He has completed 109 of 163 passes this year for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. He has just one interception. Sorsby has also been sacked seven times. Still, he has run the ball 35 times this year for 66 yards and three touchdowns.

The top target on the year has been Xzavier Henderson. He has brought in 32 receptions this year for 453 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Joe Royer has 20 receptions on the year from his tight end position. He has 263 yards and two scores this year. Jamoi Mayes has also been solid this year. He has 12 receptions for 170 yards and a score. In the running game, Corey Kiner has led the way. He has 67 carries this year for 413 yards and two touchdowns. Evan Pryor has also been solid this year. He has run 23 times for 239 yards on the year with three touchdowns.

Cincinnati is 39th in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 84th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are sitting 65th against the run while also 93rd against the pass. Jared Bartlett leads the team in tackles this year while having two sacks and two pass breakups. Meanwhile, Derrick Canteen has been solid this year. He is third on the team in tackles while having three pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble. Finally, Eric Philips leads the team with four sacks on the year.

Why UCF Could Cover The Spread/Win

UCF has been led by KJ Jefferson this year. He has completed 64 of 108 passes this year for 1,012 yards. He has also thrown seven touchdown passes. Jefferson has thrown four interceptions this year and has been sacked 13 times. Still, he has been solid on the ground this year. He has run 61 times for 193 yards with two touchdowns on the ground.

Kobe Hudson has led the way in the receiving game. He has 16 receptions for 363 yards this year and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Randy Pittman Jr. has 12 receptions on the year for 157 yards. Finally, Xavier Townsend has ten receptions for 69 yards and a score. In the running game, RJ Harvey has led the way. He has run 91 times this year for 600 yards and has nine touchdowns. Further, Harvey has seven receptions for 164 yards and two scores. Further, Peny Boone has also been solid. He has run 34 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

UCF is 88th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 75th in opponent yards per game. They are 117th against the pass, but sit 11th against the run. Deshawn Pace has led the way this year. He leads the team in tackles this year while having two interceptions on the year. Meanwhile, Mac McWilliams is fourth on the team in tackles, while having a pass breakup, an interception, and a forced fumble. Still, UCF has just three sacks on the year, with two of them coming from Nyjalik Kelly.

Final Cincinnati-UCF Prediction & Pick

UCF has been dominant against the run this year, but they have struggled against the pass at times this year. Still, UCF will cause longer third downs with their run defense. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has struggled on defense on third down and against the pass. KJ Jefferson should have a solid game in this one with that. The odds in this Big 12 match between Cincinnati and UCF slightly favor the Knights. It will be a close game, but KJ Jefferson will be the difference in a win over Cincinnati.

Final Cincinnati-UCF Prediction & Pick: UCF ML (-142)