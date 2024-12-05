ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura continues on the main card with a fight in the heavyweight division between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov. Gane got back on track in his last fight where he got the second-round knockout meanwhile, Volkov is riding a four-fight winning streak as he comes into this rematch this weekend at UFC 310. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Gane-Volkov prediction and pick.

Ciryl Gane (12-2) suffered his second defeat at the hands of the GOAT and current heavyweight champion Jon Jones. However, he was able to get back on track in his next fight where he knocked out Serghei Spivac, this will be Gane's first fight since September 2023. Now, Gane will be looking to get back into the title picture in a rematch against Alexander Volkov this weekend at UFC 310.

Alexander Volkov (38-10) has been on a roll as of late winning each of his last four fights with his most recent victory coming against Sergei Pavlovich back in June. He will be looking to avenge his loss to Ciryl Gane and extend his longest winning streak of his UFC career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena.

Here are the UFC 310 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 310 Odds: Ciryl Gane-Alexander Volkov Odds

Ciryl Gane: -375

Alexander Volkov: +295

Over 2.5 rounds: -298

Under 2.5 rounds: +220

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Ciryl Gane Will Win

Last Fight: (W) JJ Aldrich – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 (1 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Ciryl Gane is expected to secure a decisive victory against Alexander Volkov at UFC 310, leveraging his superior striking efficiency and defensive skills. “Bon Gamin” lands an impressive 5.49 significant strikes per minute with a 60% accuracy, outpacing Volkov's 5.13 strikes at 57% accuracy. Gane's defensive prowess is equally noteworthy, absorbing only 2.19 significant strikes per minute compared to Volkov's 3.00, and boasting a 63% striking defense versus Volkov's 55%. This striking advantage, combined with Gane's exceptional movement and speed for a heavyweight, will likely allow him to control the distance and pace of the fight.

While Volkov presents a formidable challenge, Gane's recent performance against Serghei Spivac demonstrates his continued evolution as a fighter. In that bout, Gane showcased his improved power, securing a second-round knockout while landing an impressive 69% of his significant strikes. His ability to blend technical striking with fight-ending power makes him a constant threat. Additionally, Gane's experience in five-round fights and superior cardio, evidenced by his longer average fight time of 14:10 compared to Volkov's 12:50, suggest he can maintain his performance deep into the later rounds. With his well-rounded skill set and recent momentum, Gane is well-positioned to outwork Volkov and secure either a late stoppage or a dominant decision victory.

Why Alexander Volkov Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Denise Gomes – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (4 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Alexander “Drago” Volkov is looking for revenge against Ciryl Gane at UFC 310, leveraging his recent momentum and improved striking. Volkov's impressive 5-1 record since their first encounter, including a dominant win over knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich, demonstrates his evolution as a fighter. Standing at 6'7″ with an 80″ reach, Volkov's size advantage could prove crucial in controlling distance and neutralizing Gane's movement. His striking accuracy of 57% and output of 5.13 significant strikes per minute showcase his ability to land consistently, potentially overwhelming Gane's defense.

While Gane is known for his fluid movement, questions surrounding his recent commitment to the sport may impact his performance. Volkov's experience edge, with 38 wins in 48 fights, including 24 knockouts, gives him a significant advantage in high-pressure situations. His improved takedown defense of 73% suggests he can keep the fight standing where he excels. With Gane's potential ring rust after a year-long layoff and Volkov's renewed focus and momentum, “Drago” is well-positioned to capitalize on any openings and secure either a late stoppage or a hard-fought decision victory, potentially reshaping the heavyweight division's landscape.

Final Ciryl Gane-Alexander Volkov Prediction & Pick

These two heavyweight contenders will be vying for the next title shot with a dominant victory inside the Octagon this weekend at UFC 310. It's odd that the UFC will be rematching a fight that as lopsided as it was the first time these two fought but I guess with the rankings are it was their only choice. It's hard to expect much of a different fight between these two unless Alexander Volkov can get his grappling going. Expect Gane to be the faster fighter utilizing his superior footwork to stay on the outside peppering Volkov with strikes at range. Ultimately, Gane's speed and output is going to be a real challenge for Volkov to deal with yet again in this rematch as Gane goes in there and just does more than Volkov outstriking him at range to get his second win in a row.

Final Ciryl Gane-Alexander Volkov Prediction & Pick: Ciryl Gane (-375), Over 2.5 Rounds (-298)