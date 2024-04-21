While April hasn't had as many tentpole releases as March, it has still been a busy month in cinemas with plenty of offerings for moviegoers to pick from. The week of April 19th was no different with three new releases to eat up real estate at the box office, but this was not enough to knock Civil War from the top spot during its second weekend in theaters in what proved to be a quieter weekend in theaters.
The near-future dystopian film from director Alex Garland just managed to beat out all the new competition in theaters, walking away with an estimated $11 million at the domestic box office on the weekend according to Variety. While it is a steep drop from its opening weekend haul of roughly $25 million, A24's latest feature has still managed to make around $49 million globally against a budget of $50 million and will likely be a success for the studio.
Civil War also joined the top ten list of A24's highest-grossing films, just passing the 2019 horror film Midsommar to take the number eight spot.
Coming just under Civil War in the number two spot was Universal's new vampire film Abigail, which took home $10.2 million at the domestic box office and roughly $25 million globally. It also came in under the project $12-15 million opening predicted for the domestic weekend, but already looks set to make its money back against a $28 million budget.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continued to hold strong in the top five by taking the number three spot at the domestic box office for the weekend, bringing in another $9.4 million. The latest MonsterVerse film has proven to be another hit for Legendary and Warner Bros., with it sitting around $15 million shy of crossing the $500 million mark globally.
Rounding Out the Top Five
Guy Ritchie's latest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, came in just under Godzilla x Kong with a $9 million domestic haul for its opening weekend. It is not as clear what the worldwide box office looks like for the new World War 2 film, but the domestic opening, alone, was enough to spark some concern about the film making back its $60 million budget.
Rounding out the top five was the new anime release Spy × Family Code: White, which debuted in the North American theaters to $4.8 million. Despite the low opening, the film already made a majority of its box office following its December 2023 release in Japan and sits at around $50 million over its lifetime at the box office.
“Like most anime titles, ‘Spy x Family’ arrives having already done extremely well in Japan,” analyst David Gross told Variety. “Anime releases play quickly domestically, but make most of their money in Asia.”
It remains to be seen if the final weekend of April will be a repeat as the two biggest releases scheduled for April 26th are the new Zendaya-led sports film Challengers and over-the-top actioner Boy Kills World.