On the set of Guy Ritchie's Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Henry Cavill saved his co-star Alex Pettyfer from drowning.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Pettyfer discussed his bond with Cavill. This bond included an email that stated how excited Cavill was to collaborate with him.
But the biggest thing that brought them together was a near-death experience. The Superman actor saved Pettyfer from drowning at one point.
“He saved me from falling off a boat,” Pettyfer said. “I nearly drowned! So I can officially say I've been saved by Henry. And I'm very grateful to be on this film with you.”
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is Ritchie's latest film. It's based on the 2014 Damien Lewis book, Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII. Cavill leads the film, which has a star-studded ensemble.
Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin also star in the film.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare follows the Special Operations Executive, a covert British World War II organization. They are tasked with investigating Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The film will be released on April 19, 2024, in the United States.
Guy Ritchie has been on a tear as of late. Over the last few years, he has made four films including Wrath of Man, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and The Covenant. After The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Ritchie still has an untitled film that will re-team him with Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal (The Covenant), and Eiza González (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare).
He also has Fountain of Youth coming out. The film will feature John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, and González. Ritchie is also fresh off of the release of The Gentlemen on Netflix. It's a continuation of his 2019 film that he created and directed select episodes of.
Henry Cavill is Superman
Henry Cavill first gained notoriety for starring in The Tudors from 2007-10. He would go on to star in the DCEU, kicking off the franchise with Man of Steel. Cavill portrayed Superman from 2013-23.
His Superman character never got a proper follow-up sequel. The second DCEU film pitted Cavill's Superman against Ben Affleck's Batman. He would then star in Justice League (and Zack Snyder's director's cut). As the DCEU fell apart, Cavill made sporadic appearances in the likes of Black Adam and The Flash.
Outside of the DCEU, Cavill has starred in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., another Ritchie joint, Enola Holmes, and Argylle. He also starred opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible — Fallout in 2018.
Additionally, Cavill starred as Geralt in Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher from 2019-23. He got to lead three seasons of the hit show before they made the change to Luke Hemsworth as Geralt.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released on April 19.