With the 2023 NFL Draft just days away, it is still unclear who will be the first player taken. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud still finds himself in the conversation. On Wednesday, the potential first-overall pick earned high praise from former NFL General Manager Rick Spielman.

While on the Big Ten Network, Spielman spoke highly of CJ Stroud.

“Maybe the most accurate passer I’ve seen out of the pocket in a long time. Had one of the best throwing sessions at the combine that I’ve seen in a long time,” said Spielman.

While at Ohio State, CJ Stroud grew to prominence with his overall arm talent and ability to work out of the pocket. The comments made by Spielman bring attention to how he has found success throughout his career.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over his Ohio State tenure, CJ Stroud threw for 8,123 passing yards, 85 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while finishing with a 69.3 completion percentage.

In each of the past two seasons, Stroud threw for at least 41 touchdowns. He also recorded just six interceptions in both campaigns for Ohio State.

Heading into the NFL Draft, CJ Stroud has been linked to several teams picking at the top. While at his Pro Day, the Carolina Panthers had a significant presence.

Over the past few weeks, Alabama’s Bryce Young has become the prospect that many expect to go first overall. But with several quarterback-needy teams, Stroud won’t be on the board for long. With his skill set, he has the ability to make an impact from day one. This may not be the case for several of the other top quarterbacks in this year’s class.