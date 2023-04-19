Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn has concerns about quarterback CJ Stroud out of the Ohio State Football program ahead of the NFL Draft, according to Colin Day of the Columbus Dispatch. The concerns relate to the Manning Passing Academy.

“The Manning Passing Academy, I’ve been told that he committed to it the night before, just kind of ghosted them, didn’t show up,” Brady Quinn said on the Pick Six Podcast, via Day. “That’s football royalty. And when yo do that, that’s going to set off some alarms for people like, ‘Hey man, that’s not how you conduct yourself, especially around the Manning family or just in general if you’re going to be a franchise quarterback.”

The Manning Passing Academy is a youth football skills camp that is run by Archie Manning and sons Eli Manning, Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning. It is very common for top quarterback prospects to participate and help run the camp.

Despite that concern, Quinn believes that Stroud has all of the physical capabilities to succeed in the NFL.

“A lot of quarterbacks have put up good number in Ryan day’s system,” Quinn said, via Day. “Great offensive line that’s ogling to have one tackle, maybe both drafted in the first round, three of his offensive linemen drafted. There’s a lot of thought that he played with a lot of talent and maybe that played a role in it as well.”

Despite that fact and the concern regarding the Manning Passing Academy, Quinn says he has had positive interactions with him.

“He’s the most accurate quarterback in this draft class, he showcased his athleticism ability,” Quinn said. “Any time I’ve been around the kid, he’s been an upstanding young man who’s grown and matured into a leader I think NFL teams are looking for.”

It will be interesting to see where Stroud goes in the NFL Draft. There has been some speculation about whether he will get picked by the Houston Texans or not at number two overall.