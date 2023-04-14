Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Ohio State Football has produced plenty of NFL stars over the years. QB CJ Stroud is expected to be the next former Buckeye to find success at the professional level. However, Michael Lombardi isn’t sure about Stroud’s standing as a top-two pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, per VSiI on Twitter.

“I’m not sold CJ Stroud is going number two,” Lombardi said.

Bryce Young is the expected No. 1 overall pick, and the majority of people around the NFL world have primarily predicted that the Houston Texans will then draft Stroud. Lombardi revealed what he’s heard about Stroud with the NFL Draft right around the corner.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Everybody just assumes that Houston’s taking the quarterback,” he stated. “CJ Stroud’s an interesting guy. When you talk to people in the league they will tell you CJ Stroud is not, this is not a knock this is just a conversation, not an easy guy to coach… I think the word that people use is he’s very not believing in what you are saying. So he’s a little bit challenging to coach.”

Stroud features an incredibly high-ceiling. Almost every team around the NFL world would love to have a QB like Stroud on their roster. It will be intriguing to see if teams display hesitancy in drafting Stroud based on what Lombardi said.

The Houston Texans desperately need to figure things out. CJ Stroud could become their franchise quarterback, so it seems unlikely they would pass on him. Nevertheless, Lombardi’s point will be something to consider heading into the NFL Draft.