The Houston Texans need a quarterback. They can address that major need in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. It’s safe to say that a majority of their fanbase want to see the team use the No. 2 overall pick in the draft on a signal-caller. All that being said, there are rumors that the Texans are “souring on” Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud, who could be the best QB option for them when they get their turn to name their pick.

Via Peter King’s Football Morning in America:

“I’m like you. I hear the Houston’s souring on Stroud stuff, and I just can’t believe the Texans wouldn’t take a quarterback high in this draft. How would Cal McNair answer to his disaffected season-ticketholders if, after passing on a quarterback with the third and 15th picks in the first round last year, he passes on a quarterback at number two this year? It’s the job of coaches to get the best out of players, and there’s certainly enough potential in C.J. Stroud—should he be there for Houston at two—for the Texans’ coaches to make a good NFL QB out of him.”

The Carolina Panthers will be picking first overall in the draft, and if they ended up going with Alabama Crimson Tide star Bryce Young, that would leave the Texans with a golden opportunity to take CJ Stroud, who is viewed by many as the best pocket passer among all QB prospects. Back in the 2022 college football season, Stroud amassed 3,688 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with only six interceptions on a 66.3 percent completion rate, while leading the Buckeyes to an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals where they lost by just a point to the Georgia Bulldogs. He was even better in 2021 when he threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns against six interceptions while completing 71.9 percent of his passes.

At the moment, the Texans only have Case Keenum, Davis Mills, and EJ Perry as quarterbacks under contract, none of whom is someone that has serious potential to become a franchise cornerstone at the QB position.

It’s still worth betting that the Texans will take a QB with their No. 2 pick.