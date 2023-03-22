Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

CJ Stroud’s net worth in 2023 is $2.4 million. Stroud starred as a quarterback at Ohio State and is set to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud was a recipient of numerous awards at Ohio State, including Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year twice, and Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year twice. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at CJ Stroud’s net worth in 2023.

CJ Stroud’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $2.4 million

CJ Stroud was born on Oct. 3, 2001 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. He studied at Rancho Cucamonga High School. His four-year high school football career saw him complete 474 of 754 pass attempts for 6,569 yards. Stroud also tallied 70 passing touchdowns. For his efforts, Stroud was awarded the Elite 11 MVP. After wrapping up his high school career, Stroud was considered as a four-star recruit by ESPN.

Given that Stroud was one of the best quarterbacks of his recruiting class, he earned plenty of offers from different college football programs. These include Kansas State, Michigan, Colorado, California, Boston College, Boise State, Baylor, Georgia, Oregon State, Oregon, and many others. However, Stroud would opt to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In Stroud’s redshirt freshman season, he only played in one game as a backup to Justin Fields. Although that first season was forgettable, Stroud would make more waves in the 2021 season. He earned Third-Team All-American honors, First-Team All-Big Ten, Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year, and Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year. For the 2021 season, Stroud completed 71.9% of his 441 pass attempts for 4,435 yards. Moreover, he also registered a college career-best 44 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

After a breakout 2021 season, Stroud followed it up with another solid season. In 2022, he completed 258 of his 389 pass attempts for 3,688 yards to go alongside with 41 touchdowns. For his performance, Stroud received his second Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year distinction and also his second Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year honor. He was again a finalist for the Heisman Trophy but fell short for the second straight year, with Alabama’s Bryce Young winning the first time and USC’s Caleb Williams the second.

As Stroud emerged as one of the best college football quarterbacks in recent years, he found a lot of financial success off the field. Given that the NCAA now allows their athletes to earn money through the Name, Image, and Likeness policy, Stroud has been one of the greatest benefactors from it.

As of this writing, Stroud has inked deals with various major brands such as Kane Footwear, eFuse, Dr Teal’s, Value City Furniture, Express, Designer Shoe Warehouse, Lemon Perfect, Monarc Sport, auto dealership Sarchione Auto Gallery, and The Foundation. Among his notable endorsement deals, Stroud’s partnership with Designer Shoe Warehouse is said to be one of his most lucrative deals.

Another notable endorsement deal is with Sarchione Auto Gallery. While it’s unknown how much money Stroud received for the deal, it was reported that the Ohio State Buckeyes star was given a Bentley Bentayga worth $150,000. On the other hand, Stroud’s endorsement of Express, a fashion-retailer, saw him hand out $500 gift cards to his Buckeyes teammates.

In total, Stroud is reported to be making $2.9 million from endorsement deals alone. Besides the endorsement deals, Rookie Road also reports that Stroud earns $8,000 per sponsored post on social media. Stroud’s Instagram account has amassed over 250,000 followers on the platform. On the other hand, the Buckeyes star has nearly 70,000 followers on Twitter. With so many fans, it’s clear as to why companies are willing to pay the college football star to endorse their products.

Given that Stroud has achieved financial success from NIL deals, there’s no doubt that he is thankful for the NCAA’s decision to give the green signal for these new rules. In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Stroud said this: “It’s definitely changed my life for the future and I think it’s a jump-start to being a businessman before you get to the NFL, if that’s your path.”

Aside from earning from social media, a college star like Stroud is often the center of attention for football fans and haters. In fact, the Ohio State Buckeyes star even claimed to have received payments from football fans who want to vent out their criticisms against Stroud’s game.

After a successful college season in 2022, Stroud announced that he is skipping out on the final two years of his college eligibility in order to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. The quarterback is projected to be a top pick and could even go No. 1 overall. That will bag him a nice rookie contract that could pay him over $40 million.

