In an exciting college football matchup, Clark Atlanta University pulled off a thrilling 45-42 win against Fort Valley State. Led by transfer quarterback David Wright, the Panthers celebrated their first victory since October 2022, much to the joy of the Panther fans who are ready to see the football team ascend to greatness.

The home opener for Fort Valley State was packed with nail-biting moments and a dramatic finish. The Wildcats, with quarterback Kelvin Durham at the helm, tried to mount a last-minute comeback with a hail mary pass into the end zone. But the Panthers’ defense held strong, clinching the win.

Clark Atlanta had a rough start, falling behind 14-0 after two missed punts gave Fort Valley State great field position. However, the Panthers found their groove, thanks to Wright’s outstanding leadership.

With just three minutes left in the first quarter, Wright connected with Virgil Young for a 22-yard touchdown, finally getting the Panthers on the scoreboard. He continued to dominate, throwing a 59-yard pass to Jamal Jones, which narrowed the score to 14-13. After Fort Valley scored again, Wright kept the momentum going, finding Armone Harris for a 34-yard touchdown, bringing the Panthers within one point at 21-20.

Just before halftime, Clark Atlanta took the lead when Wright and Young teamed up again for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Fort Valley State’s star running back Brandon Marshall kicked off the third quarter with a touchdown. However, David Wright quickly responded by connecting with Armone Harris for a touchdown, putting the Panthers ahead 32-28.

With 10:23 remaining in the game, Ronnie West caught a 3-yard pass, extending the lead to 38-28. Dahlil Wilkins then intercepted the ball, allowing the Panthers to regain possession and set up Harris for his third touchdown of the day with 10:06 left, solidifying their lead at 45-28.

Fort Valley State fought until the end, scoring two touchdowns that put the game back within reach at 45-42. But, the Panthers were able to escape with the victory with the phenomenal play of Wright.

Wright truly shined, showing why he’s regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in HBCU football. He completed 23 of 31 passes for an impressive 423 yards and seven touchdowns, with no interceptions.

His receivers played a crucial role in the victory too. Jamal Jones had seven catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, while Armone Harris caught seven passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Virgil Young added four catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and Ronnie West contributed four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Looking ahead, the Panthers are preparing for an emotional home opener against Allen University, where head coach Teddy Keaton and quarterback David Wright will face their former team, having previously led them to a 7-3 record last season. The Panthers will also play on their bold new red field that set social media ablaze in August.

This upcoming game is set to be captivating as Keaton and Wright aim to build on their recent success and keep the momentum going for Clark Atlanta.