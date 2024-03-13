The (25-5) Clark Atlanta Panthers defeated the (23-6) Miles College Golden Bears 55-65 in Enmarket Arena to become the 2024 SIAC Men’s basketball champions.
Shemani Fuller won the SIAC Player of the game leading the Panthers with 20 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Jalen Nesmith scored a season-high 15 points and SIAC Player of the Year Chris Martin added a nice 13 points.
During the tournament, Clark Atlanta earned the moniker “comeback kids,” as Head Coach Alfred Jordan reiterated to his team. Despite trailing by double digits at halftime in both games, the Panthers' championship game unfolded as a whole new narrative.
Clark Atlanta would dominate the 1st half of play in the opening moments, the Panthers seemingly showed the fans inside Enmarket Arena how talented they really are. Highlighted by an 11-2 run from CAU, Clark Atlanta held a 20-8 advantage in the opening 10 minutes. Clark would never allow Miles to lead as the Panthers shot 39% in the 1st half and seemingly scoring at will in the paint Clark Atlanta would cruise into halftime with a 33-25 lead.
After dominating the 1st half, Clark continued their momentum into the 2nd half. They surged ahead with a 20-8 run in the first nine minutes, establishing a commanding 19-point lead of 52-33. Despite Miles' comeback attempt, reducing the deficit to just 4 points at 52-56 with 1:51 remaining, Clark responded decisively.
Key baskets from SIAC player of the year Chris Martin and graduate student Jalen Nesmith sealed the victory. Martin's jumper made it 58-52 with 1:24 left, and a successful free throw extended the lead to 7 with only 1:03 on the clock. Nesmith's perfect free-throw record added 4 crucial points. A dunk from Clark Atlanta's Shemani Fuller sealed the game in the final seconds, resulting in a 65-55 victory over the Miles College Bears. Miles College's leading scorer was senior guard Alvin Miles with 24 points, six assists, and five rebounds.
Clark Atlanta University now has six SIAC titles after defeating the Miles College Golden Bears.