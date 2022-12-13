By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

Dabo Swinney, head coach of Clemson football, may have to use the college football transfer portal to increase the Tigers’ depth and quality. That’s hardly unexpected, given his expectations that adding numerous new players via the portal will help the squad improve on their respectable showing in 2022. Here we will discuss the four players whom Clemson football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.

From the 2022 preseason roster, nine Clemson Tigers have registered in the NCAA transfer portal. Before this window ends on January 18, there could be a few more who gradually leave., Subsequently, there might also be more during the post-spring practice time.

Several Tigers will undoubtedly go pro and register for the 2023 NFL Draft. There are 23 commitments for the class of 2023, and some offers are still out to prospects who are still in consideration. However, the roster for the next year still has a lot of spots that need to be filled.

The sticking point is this — the most obvious method to add quality and depth requires head coach Dabo Swinney to use a tool he has resisted for the last two seasons. That’s the transfer portal. He seems to have no option but to recruit transfers this year, and since the Tigers have already made contact with a few players via this platform, it’s very probable that they will eventually follow the path taken by so many other schools.

Now let us look at the players whom Clemson football should try to get in the 2023 transfer portal.

1. Dominic Lovett (Missouri, WR)

One of the finest football players who have entered the portal thus far is Missouri wideout Dominic Lovett. Three touchdowns and 846 yards came from his 56 receptions in 2022. Despite that, he has never been recognized because he stands just 5’10 and weighs 187 lbs. Still, Lovett has distinguished himself instead by speed and hands.

Missouri wants to keep him, but his desire to play elsewhere may outweigh any of that. He is eligible to play for two more seasons.

Experts believe Lovett is one of the most dynamic offensive weapons available in the portal. Some say Deion Sanders and Colorado might be at the top of his list of potential destinations, but Clemson football may just snag him.

Take note that Lovett led Missouri in catches and air yards. Only South Carolina’s Juice Wells and Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt had more yards, placing Lovett third in the SEC.

Mizzou's longest pass completion of the year and Dominic Lovett's first receiving touchdown. Tigers leads 14-3 | 1Q, 3:44#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/HrmBQxxHkd — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 17, 2022

2. Ajani Cornelius (Rhode Island, OT)

There’s a good reason why Rhode Island’s Ajani Cornelius is one of the most sought-after players in the portal. Cornelius has demonstrated his talent regardless of the opposition he has faced. Jordan McFadden’s impending departure will also leave a spot open for the Tigers, thus Cornelius might enter the lineup as soon as possible.

Since entering the transfer portal at the end of November, Cornelius, who measures 6’4 and 315 pounds, has gotten over 24 scholarship offers from schools like Oregon, Auburn, Florida, and Nebraska, among others. That’s not a surprise since Cornelius was outstanding at Rhode Island in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow any sacks. Consequently, he was chosen for the first team of the CAA. Clemson football should get on him now.

3. Dorian Singer (Arizona, WR)

Arizona receiver Dorian Singer is already getting a lot of attention. He broke out for the Wildcats around the halfway mark of the 2021 season as a freshman, and he carried that momentum into this season. As a true sophomore, he amassed 1,105 yards on 66 catches. In 2022, he also had six touchdown receptions. This season, he played in four games where he garnered 100 or more yards.

The 6’1 receiver still has two years remaining to play and has the skills to make a big difference for a team that is in contention, like Clemson football. However, NIL means he may be pushed to sign elsewhere.

4. Fentrell Cypress (Virginia, CB)

Virginia CB Fentrell Cypress, another prominent player in the portal, would probably get the start straight away for a Clemson squad that needed help in their secondary. The South Carolina native’s return would be a significant addition to Wes Goodwin’s defense, which is in need of help at the position after Sheridan Jones and Fred Davis left.

Keep in mind that Cypress is one of the portal’s top-ranked players. That’s not shocking since he was one of the ACC’s finest defensive players this season and had offers from multiple colleges right away. In fact, Tennessee, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Ohio State are just some of the teams vying for his services. This past autumn, he was chosen for the second team All-ACC. With 14 pass breakups and 1.56 passes defended per game, Cypress topped the ACC and is fourth in the nation. He also recorded 39 tackles and started each of the nine games in which he participated. He would make Clemson football’s defense elite right away.