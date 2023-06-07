Within 24 hours of Sammy Brown's commitment, Clemson football continues their recruitment heist as they got four-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco to commit. Much like what Dabo Swinney did to Brown, the Tigers' coach took him right under the noses of LSU football and TCU football.

Bryant Wesco is the 23rd overall-ranked recruit in the 2024 class. The Texas native totaled 75 receptions in his two years of playing varsity football. His route running is also elite as he racked up 1,372 receiving yards for Midlothian High School. The young receiver also took a big jump in his production near the end zone. Wesco had 17 receiving touchdowns in the 2022 season which is huge. In contrast, he only totaled four touchdowns he had in the 2021 season.

Texas to South Carolina is a long journey but Wesco explained why he wanted to be a part of Clemson football in a statement.

“I would like to go to a school that has an offense that's prioritizing and then getting the ball into the receivers' hands. Not necessarily every play but [a program that] will have an offense set around letting the receivers make a name for themselves and making big plays. And also an explosive offense with a great coach who has a great mindset, who cares about his players' health and cares about their future,” said the new Tigers commit, per Blake Baumgartner of ESPN.

Bryant Wesco, the fifth-ranked receiver in the 2024 class, becomes the highest-ranked receiver to commit to Coach Dabo Swinney since Beaux Collins in 2021.