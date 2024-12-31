Clemson football catapulted itself back into the postseason picture thanks to the play of quarterback Cade Klubnik. The Tigers secured the Atlantic Coast Conference title and crashed the 12-team playoff party.

Not since Trevor Lawrence has there been a more impactful Clemson QB. Is Klubnik soon following Lawrence into the NFL?

Klubnik chose the next-to-last day of 2024 to declare his intentions for 2025, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Klubnik's news certainly will snatch the attention of Tigers fans.

“Clemson star QB Cade Klubnik has announced that he’s returning to the Tigers for another season instead of turning pro,” Zenitz posted on X.

This decision is significant for multiple reasons. Mostly for the direction Clemson is trekking back to.

Clemson likely earning top 10 votes with Cade Klubnik

Clemson saw a slight drop off post Lawrence. The Tigers endured three consecutive 3-4 loss seasons. Clemson also had to settle for the Cheez-It Bowl and Gator Bowl — two games not a part of the New Year's Six lineup.

Klubnik's play, however, lifted Clemson back into the national spotlight. The Austin, Texas native provided some dual-threat theatrics during Clemson's return to the top of the ACC.

Klubnik combined to score 43 touchdowns, with 36 through the air. He raised his passing yardage to 3,639 — representing one more career-high. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound QB produced nine games of hitting three touchdowns or more. He even tossed three aerial scores against Texas despite the 38-24 loss in the CFP first round.

With his return, Clemson looks bound to garner some top 10 conversations heading into 2025. Klubnik pivoting back to Death Valley also makes the Tigers an early favorite to repeat as the ACC champion.

Klubnik and the Tigers are walking into a changing ACC. The 2023 conference champ Florida State suffered a massive decline and fell to 2-10. Miami must move on without Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward. North Carolina is undergoing a unique transition by turning to NFL legend Bill Belichick as head coach. SMU is facing its own potential roster changes after the Mustangs' CFP run.

Klubnik's return will fuel preseason hype. And some 2025 Heisman Trophy chatter.