Quarterback Cade Klubnik just finished his freshman season at Clemson, but he already has his sights on the legacy that he will leave behind.

During a recent appearance on the Next Up podcast with Adam Breneman, Klubnik spoke about how he would like to be remembered at Clemson. With his answer, Klubnik made it clear that he has major aspirations for himself.

“I would probably just say a selfless guy that just loved on people. If I ever get to have a conversation with somebody, just that they’re going to be like, something was a little different about him,” stated Klubnik.

He then added, “But going into this next year, I hope that they say he’s a national champion.”

With Cade Klubnik leading the charge, Clemson looks to get back into the national title race. It appears that Klubnik has the same goals.

Throughout his freshman season, Klubnik sat behind DJ Uiagalelei. But by the end of the season, Klubnik earned the starting nod. And with his performance over the final two games, it appears that he is the future of the team.

Over the final two games of the season, Cade Klubnik threw for 599 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Heading into next season, expectations will once again be sky high for Klubnik and this Clemson team. With a full offseason with him locked in as the starter, he should perform even better next season. And if all goes to plan for the young quarterback, he will look to become a national champion.