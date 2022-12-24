By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

It appears that former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has found a new home. The former five-star recruit is reportedly set to join Oregon State.

DJ Uiagalelei is expected to commit to Oregon State according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Oregon State put together a strong campaign in 2022. Led by quarterback Ben Gulbranson, they finished the season with a 10-3 record.

DJ Uiagalelei himself put together two strong campaigns while at Clemson. Entering the 2021 season, expectations were sky-high for Uiagalelei as he was next in line following Trevor Lawrence. During his first year as the starter, he threw for 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On the ground, he added 308 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Following a lackluster first year as the starter, many thought that Uiagalelei would find his footing in 2022. On paper, he stuffed the stat sheet, throwing for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. On the ground, he added 545 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

But even with the numbers that he produced, Uiagalelei struggled on the field. He was replaced by Cade Klubnik. With Klubnik set to take over as the starter next season, Uiagalelei opted to enter the transfer portal. It now seems that he will attempt to fight for the starting job at Oregon State.

Uiagalelei will step into a strong offense at Oregon State. They boasted a strong offensive line in 2022 and will bring the entire group back next season. Star running back and Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Damien Martinez will also be in the backfield once again.

If DJ Uiagalelei does join Oregon State, he will still need to win the starting job. But if all goes to plan, he could prove just how explosive he can be on the field.