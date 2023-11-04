Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman takes the blame for the Fighting Irish's shocking loss to Clemson football

In one of the more shocking outcomes of Saturday's slate of games, unranked Clemson upset No. 12 Notre Dame football 31-23. Going into the game, the Fighting Irish were favored by three points, but they lost and dropped to 7-3.

Following the game, quarterback Sam Hartman took the blame for the loss, calling his performance “unacceptable.”

“If you guys want to blame anyone, put it on me,” Hartman told the media. “I played very poor today. Didn’t play well enough to be a winning quarterback, to be a winning football team,” via Notre Dame beat writer Tyler Horka.

In the loss, Hartman completed less than 50% of his passes going 13-30 for 146 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 68 yards on seven carries. One of the interceptions was returned for a touchdown by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. This was Hartman's second consecutive game with two interceptions.

After throwing zero interceptions the first six games of the year, he has seven in the last three. On the season, Hartman has completed 62.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Aside from Sam Hartman's turnovers and poor play, Clemson got the win thanks to their strong rushing game. Running back Phil Mafah went for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. His game was highlighted by a 41-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Notre Dame will have the opportunity to rebound twice when they play Wake Forest and Stanford in their final two games of the regular season.