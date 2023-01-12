Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers saw their season end in defeat when they lost to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, 31-14. Swinney has decided to make some changes to his coaching staff, starting with offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter.

Streeter was fired from Clemson on Thursday, via Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated. Streeter was in his first year as the Tigers’ OC after joining the Clemson coaching staff in 2015.

This season, Clemson ranked 48th in total offense, averaging 410.3 yards per game. The Tigers ranked 47th in rushing offense (177.9 YPG) and 66th in passing offense (232.4 YPG).

The Tigers’ offense actually improved this season overall after averaging 359.2 YPG last year. However, after looking over his team’s entire offensive performance, Swinney decided to make an adjustment; via the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

“I am accountable for our staff and our results,” Swinney said. “Though we took a step forward offensively in 2022 after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of the program to seek new leadership at that positon.”

Clemson hasn’t been to the College Football Playoff since 2019. From 2015-2019 they made the CFP all but one year, winning two titles. The Tigers have made a bowl game in every season of Swinney’s tenure. But clearly he wants more.

While Streeter might not have been the direct problem, Dabo Swinney has decided to re-vamp his offense. Whoever he brings in will be tasked with leading the Tigers’ offense back towards the top of the college football leaderboards.

Streeter won two National Championships with the Tigers. But after a crushing defeat by Tennessee and a lack of CFP appearances, Swinney has decided it was time for a change.